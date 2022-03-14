RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RWEOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.17) to €46.50 ($50.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cheuvreux raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.39) to €39.10 ($42.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

