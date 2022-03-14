Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.79 and last traded at $84.64. 19,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 609,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.83) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.05.

Get Ryanair alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ryanair by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,255,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,638,000 after buying an additional 285,162 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,595,000 after buying an additional 172,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.