Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.94 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

