SAFE DEAL Price Tops $1.58 on Major Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00004081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $278,151.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.18 or 0.06629145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.37 or 1.00160873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040728 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,727,249 coins and its circulating supply is 1,336,483 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

