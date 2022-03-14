SafeBlast Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $244,034.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,873.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.53 or 0.00737096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00193406 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00025613 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

