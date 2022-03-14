Safehold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,055 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,853% compared to the average volume of 310 put options.

Safehold stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.38. 342,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of -0.11. Safehold has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,786 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.66 per share, with a total value of $499,856.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,364,199 shares of company stock worth $199,749,332. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Safehold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

