Safehold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,055 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,853% compared to the average volume of 310 put options.
Safehold stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.38. 342,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of -0.11. Safehold has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $95.29.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.
In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,786 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.66 per share, with a total value of $499,856.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,364,199 shares of company stock worth $199,749,332. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Safehold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
