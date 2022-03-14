SafePal Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafePal has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $73.93 million and $25.51 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00036612 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

