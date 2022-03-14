Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) PT Raised to €140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €137.00 ($148.91) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($163.04) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($145.65) to €130.00 ($141.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Safran has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.