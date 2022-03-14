Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.62

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 9693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

