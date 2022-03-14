Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.62

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 9693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.
SAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
