SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,550,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

