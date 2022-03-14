SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

SAIL stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after buying an additional 151,804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after buying an additional 41,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

