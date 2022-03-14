salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $198.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

