Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $27.35.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.