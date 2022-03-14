Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

