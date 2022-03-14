Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 214.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 269.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 234,977 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 536.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 162.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 26.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 395.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

