Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

