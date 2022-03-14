Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $26.97 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,828 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,256,340. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $293.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

