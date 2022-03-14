Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $34.76 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of MSCI worth $34,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in MSCI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MSCI by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $460.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $524.68 and its 200 day moving average is $593.67. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.60 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

