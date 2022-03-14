Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 133,352 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $287,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.00. 101,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,926,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.74. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $240.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

