Saul B. Rosenthal Buys 6,750 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 202,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $196.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

