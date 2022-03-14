Saul B. Rosenthal Purchases 6,600 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OXSQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 202,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,492. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $196.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

