SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $320.21. 12,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,100. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 150.53 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a one year low of $256.82 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,016 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

