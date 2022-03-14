Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLRF opened at $206.56 on Monday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $206.56 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.34.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

