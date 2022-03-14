Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHLRF opened at $206.56 on Monday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $206.56 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.34.
Schindler Company Profile (Get Rating)
