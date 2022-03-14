Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 289,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.