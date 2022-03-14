Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Reduced by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,937 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,277,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,419,000.

FNDF opened at $30.44 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97.

