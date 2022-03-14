Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 5.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.