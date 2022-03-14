SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 3,418.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of SciPlay worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCPL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $12.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.32. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

