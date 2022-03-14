Scotiabank Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$64.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.28. The stock has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

