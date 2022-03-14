Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.47 ($77.68).

Several analysts have commented on G24 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($79.35) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €51.50 ($55.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($50.98) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($79.74). The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.22.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

