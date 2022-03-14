Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Eastern Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.

EBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 54.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 131,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 480.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 114,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 405.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 115,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 71.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

