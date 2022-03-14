Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.24 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $4.38 or 0.00011235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $107.38 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.94 or 0.06625943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,996.16 or 1.00113118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040909 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

