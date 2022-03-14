Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Hits $4.06 on Major Exchanges

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $99.51 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00010448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.44 or 0.06552634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.37 or 1.00030418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040802 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

