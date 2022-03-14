Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 334.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SEEL opened at $0.92 on Monday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 79,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18,515 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.