Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 334.78% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Shares of SEEL opened at $0.92 on Monday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.72.
Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.