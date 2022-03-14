SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SLQT opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

