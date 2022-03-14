SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SLQT opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
