Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 154,007 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 35.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 206.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 326.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $52.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

