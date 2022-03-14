SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $39.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SentinelOne traded as low as $31.66 and last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 101320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,711 shares of company stock worth $18,937,452. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $84,323,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61.

SentinelOne Company Profile (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.