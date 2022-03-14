Shard (SHARD) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $9,930.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

