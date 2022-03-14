Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.70

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 29287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35.
Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharecare (SHCR)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.