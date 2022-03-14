SharedStake Market Capitalization Achieves $3,991.90 (SGT)

SharedStake (SGT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a market cap of $3,991.90 and $611.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.23 or 0.06521256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,710.73 or 0.99889125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040411 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

