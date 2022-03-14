SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Financial Survey

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) and NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of NETGEAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of NETGEAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SharpLink Gaming and NETGEAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A NETGEAR 0 2 1 0 2.33

NETGEAR has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.55%. Given NETGEAR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and NETGEAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A NETGEAR 4.23% 6.92% 4.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and NETGEAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 6.22 -$1.82 million N/A N/A NETGEAR $1.17 billion 0.58 $49.39 million $1.57 14.64

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Risk and Volatility

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETGEAR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NETGEAR beats SharpLink Gaming on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming (Get Rating)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About NETGEAR (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks. The Small & Medium Business segment focuses on small and medium-sized businesses and consists of business networking, wireless LAN, storage, and security solutions that bring enterprise-class functionality to small and medium-sized businesses at an affordable price. The company was founded by Patrick C. S. Lo and Mark G. Merrill on January 8, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

