SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $119,907.43

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $119,907.43 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,958.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.82 or 0.06550124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00270049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00733711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00065937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.00466548 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00375011 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.