Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of FOUR opened at $49.79 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

