Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAEYY. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

SAEYY stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

