Shopping Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $6.94 or 0.00017751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $556,381.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.70 or 0.06600400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.13 or 0.99728687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 858,343 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

