Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Declines By 29.2%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $8.18 on Monday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

