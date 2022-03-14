Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Declines By 29.2%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $8.18 on Monday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.
About 3i Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3i Group (TGOPY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.