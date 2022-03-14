Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Decreases By 29.8%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 825,700 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 1,177,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 187.7 days.

Shares of ALSSF opened at $2.00 on Monday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

ALSSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Alsea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Alsea from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

