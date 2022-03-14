Short Interest in Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Declines By 29.2%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANXGF opened at $0.58 on Monday. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
