Short Interest in Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Declines By 29.2%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANXGF opened at $0.58 on Monday. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

