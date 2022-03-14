Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Expands By 37.7%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.1 days.

ASMVF stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

