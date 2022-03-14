Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Expands By 37.7%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.1 days.
ASMVF stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.35.
About ASM Pacific Technology (Get Rating)
