Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Decreases By 31.4%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BAESF stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

