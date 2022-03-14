Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Drops By 33.3%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of BYCBF opened at $2,194.25 on Monday. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $2,194.25 and a 52-week high of $2,600.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,330.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,375.64.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

