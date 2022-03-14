Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Increases By 38.1%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,700 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 5,675,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,331,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

BTEGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

